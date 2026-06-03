Decline of US Infrastructure and Global Collaboration, an interview with Prof. Seyed Mohammad Marandi

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Great nations thrive when they innovate, collaborate, and invest in their future. As infrastructure challenges grow and global competition accelerates, many are asking whether stronger international cooperation could unlock new opportunities for progress, technology, and economic renewal.
#Infrastructure #Innovation #Economy #GlobalCollaboration #Technology #FutureOfAmerica
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