Devolution Part 18 - The Proof is in the Putin, Patel Patriot, 3 Mar 2022

𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭 18 — 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐨𝐟 𝐢𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐧 - 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐥 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐭, 3 𝐌𝐚𝐫 2022In this Devolution article Patel Patriot explains the alliance between President Donald Trump and President Vladimir Putin, in that they are both working to take down the Deep State.Patel explains they both oppose globalism and the Russian alliance with China is false. Patel also points out that Putin stated that US Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton, interfered in his election in 2012, though he won the election anyway. Hmm, where have we heard this entanglement before?Regarding Ukraine, from this Devolution article:"If Ukraine is truly the deep state epicenter, at some point, somebody has to go in and remove the rot from within. Sometimes to remove a cancer you have to go in and cut it out. Maybe that is exactly what Russia is doing."