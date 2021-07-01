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THE VACCINE | ULTIMATE WARNING COLLECTION 2021
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1601 views • July 01, 2021
DOCTORS FROM AROUND THE WORLD, SHOUTING FROM THE ROOFTOPS, DO NOT TAKE THE DEPOP SHOT!!!!!
This is a collection of warnings from 32 doctors and other individuals.
Jesus Christ offered his own life in exchange for yours, that you might be saved!
He is coming back to establish his eternal Kingdom, and to repay each one according to his works.
# Doctors & others in the video
Dr. Tal Zaks, Chief Medical Officer at Moderna
Del Bigtree
Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi
Dr. Peter McCullough
Dr. Michael Yeadon, former Pfizer VP
Dr. Rashid Buttar
Dr. Judy Mikovits
Dr. Vernon Coleman
Dr. Andrew Kaufman
Bill Gates
Texas Senator Bob Hall
Prof. Dolores Cahill
Steve Quayle
Dr. Hilde de Smet
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
Dr. Anthony Fauci
Dr. Carrie Madej
Dr. Nils R Fosse
Dr. Harvey Risch
Barack Obama
Dr. Christiane Northrup
Dr. Elizabeth Evans
Dr. Lawerence Palevsky
Dr. Mikael Nordfors
Dr. Roberto Petrella
Dr. Ralf ER Sundberg
Kate Shemirani
Revelations of Jesus Christ
Dr. Johan Denis
Dr. Kary Mullis, Nobel Prize
Dr. Eric Lander, MIT 7.01SC Fundamentals of Biology
Dr. Pierre Gilbert
Dr. Daniel Cullum
Polly Tommey
Dr. Brian Bridle
Dr. Anne Fierlafijn
Dr. Kevin P. Corbett
Dr. Lee Merritt
Greg Reese
Dr. Barre Lando
Ken Frazer, CEO at Merck, self-proclaimed Illuminati
Sandy Lunoe
Dr. Natalia Prego Cancelo
Dr. Kelly Brogan
Dr. Robert Wilner
Prof. Konstantin Pavlidis
X-Men: First Class (movie)
I Am Legend (movie)
Utopia (movie)
Rick and Morty (TV Series)
Dr. Heiko Santelmann
RichieFromBoston
# some sources
www.youtube.com/watch?v=AHB2bLILAvM
www.bitchute.com/video/7n3oKgYkzkdC/
www.bitchute.com/video/F0dznNM1Duts/
rumble.com/vhp7y5-full-interview-world-renowned-doctor-blows-lid-off-of-covid-vaccine.html
rumble.com/vg4inv-michael-yeadon-full-interview-planet-lockdown.html
freedomplatform.tv/is-coronavirus-a-plandemic-exposing-the-truth-behind-americas-covid-19-strategy-dr-judy-mikovits/
rumble.com/vfpgoh-dr.-bhakdi-interview.html
brandnewtube.com/watch/ask-the-experts-covid-19-vaccine-now-banned-on-youtube-and-facebook_qIsNohSIeSgfz2J.html
www.bitchute.com/video/JtPTJmnIWDq0/
www.bitchute.com/video/1gVGCP61yGYo/
rumble.com/vfhtc5-dr.-sherry-tenpenny-and-steve-quayle-on-the-hagmann-report-full-show-472021.html
www.youtube.com/watch?v=TnpCMgtDPgk&list=PLF83B8D8C87426E44
153news.net/watch_video.php?v=S31SYA9UB742
banned.video/watch?id=60b119d8e246c458c8e2cc5b
www.youtube.com/watch?v=qt7Leydpdt8
www.banned.video/watch?id=5f6ad46762536708d39fd058
# other sources
www.youtube.com/user/theghettogospelteam
planetlockdownfilm.com/full-interviews/
www.oraclefilms.com/
banned.video/channel/greg-reese
halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/they-ve-killed-god-i-can-t-feel-god-my-soul-is-dead-astrazeneca-halts-covid-19-vaccine-trials-after-second-volunteer-develops-neurological-problems
banned.video/watch?id=609b6ff92cb3de234448ea8f
www.modernatx.com/patents
rumble.com/vftpdz-dr.-harvey-risch-60-of-new-covid-patients-have-been-vaccinated.html
www.youtube.com/watch?v=fhOx5PzEUzQ
www.bitchute.com/video/cqLd8N08U4xN/
www.youtube.com/watch?v=_3y6Ob_Rrsw
planetlockdownfilm.com/full-interviews/
www.oraclefilms.com/
www.youtube.com/watch?v=a7RozRwuNzs
rumble.com/vh5l59-texas-senate-hearing-covid-vaccines-did-have-animal-trials-all-were-halted-.html
www.youtube.com/watch?v=H4OXkoT81Jw
# whistleblowers, doctors & other sources
Ronald Bernard (murdered)
Brandy Vaughan (murdered), https://learntherisk.org/
Anneke Lukas
Ted Gunderson
Robert Steele
Jeff C (murdered)
Kary Mullis (murdered)
Phil Schneider (tortured and murdered)
Leo Zagami (former Illuminati)
Brandon Searle (prophet?)
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Dr. Igor Shepherd
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
Dr. Dolores Cahill
Dr. Carrie Madej
Dr. Judy Mikovits
Dr. Andrew Kaufman
Dr. Simone Gold, https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/media/video/
Dr. Margareta Griesz-Brisson
Dr. Andrew Wakefield
Dr. Lee Merritt
Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi
Dr. Rashid Buttar
Dr. Larry Palevsky
Dr. Christiane Northup
Dr. Pierre Gilbert (warned of vaccine zombies ~1995)
Dr. Byram Bridle
Dr. Christiane Northrup
Dr. Lawrence Palevsky
Dr. Tom Cowan
Dr. David Rasnick
Dr. Ryan Cole
Dr. Pierre Kory
Revelations of Jesus Christ
Dumitu Duduman
Spiro Skouras
Rob Skiba
Kate Shemirani
Douglas Hamp
Shaking My Head Productions
Founded Earth Brothers
LA Mazur
Steve Quayle
Tim Alberino
Tom Horn
The Master's Voice
Chuck Missler
Sheila Zilinsky
Russ Dizdar
Pamela Schuffer
Vincent Rhodes
In Plain Sight
Nephtali1981
RISE
Watchman of the Harvest
The Messianic LAMB Network
James Perloff
William Guy Carr (Canadian Intelligence)
Omega Man Radio
Pat Holliday
Greg Reese
Catherine Austin Fitts
Mary Holland
Whitney Webb
Altiyan Childs
# good websites
revelationsofjesuschrist.com/
z3news.com/
vaxxter.com/
truth11.com/
vaccinedeaths.com/
healthimpactnews.com/
naturalnews.com/
learntherisk.org/
vaxpain.us/
the-masters-voice.com
godshealer7.com/
www.corvelva.it/en/
www.technoc
This is a collection of warnings from 32 doctors and other individuals.
Jesus Christ offered his own life in exchange for yours, that you might be saved!
He is coming back to establish his eternal Kingdom, and to repay each one according to his works.
# Doctors & others in the video
Dr. Tal Zaks, Chief Medical Officer at Moderna
Del Bigtree
Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi
Dr. Peter McCullough
Dr. Michael Yeadon, former Pfizer VP
Dr. Rashid Buttar
Dr. Judy Mikovits
Dr. Vernon Coleman
Dr. Andrew Kaufman
Bill Gates
Texas Senator Bob Hall
Prof. Dolores Cahill
Steve Quayle
Dr. Hilde de Smet
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
Dr. Anthony Fauci
Dr. Carrie Madej
Dr. Nils R Fosse
Dr. Harvey Risch
Barack Obama
Dr. Christiane Northrup
Dr. Elizabeth Evans
Dr. Lawerence Palevsky
Dr. Mikael Nordfors
Dr. Roberto Petrella
Dr. Ralf ER Sundberg
Kate Shemirani
Revelations of Jesus Christ
Dr. Johan Denis
Dr. Kary Mullis, Nobel Prize
Dr. Eric Lander, MIT 7.01SC Fundamentals of Biology
Dr. Pierre Gilbert
Dr. Daniel Cullum
Polly Tommey
Dr. Brian Bridle
Dr. Anne Fierlafijn
Dr. Kevin P. Corbett
Dr. Lee Merritt
Greg Reese
Dr. Barre Lando
Ken Frazer, CEO at Merck, self-proclaimed Illuminati
Sandy Lunoe
Dr. Natalia Prego Cancelo
Dr. Kelly Brogan
Dr. Robert Wilner
Prof. Konstantin Pavlidis
X-Men: First Class (movie)
I Am Legend (movie)
Utopia (movie)
Rick and Morty (TV Series)
Dr. Heiko Santelmann
RichieFromBoston
# some sources
www.youtube.com/watch?v=AHB2bLILAvM
www.bitchute.com/video/7n3oKgYkzkdC/
www.bitchute.com/video/F0dznNM1Duts/
rumble.com/vhp7y5-full-interview-world-renowned-doctor-blows-lid-off-of-covid-vaccine.html
rumble.com/vg4inv-michael-yeadon-full-interview-planet-lockdown.html
freedomplatform.tv/is-coronavirus-a-plandemic-exposing-the-truth-behind-americas-covid-19-strategy-dr-judy-mikovits/
rumble.com/vfpgoh-dr.-bhakdi-interview.html
brandnewtube.com/watch/ask-the-experts-covid-19-vaccine-now-banned-on-youtube-and-facebook_qIsNohSIeSgfz2J.html
www.bitchute.com/video/JtPTJmnIWDq0/
www.bitchute.com/video/1gVGCP61yGYo/
rumble.com/vfhtc5-dr.-sherry-tenpenny-and-steve-quayle-on-the-hagmann-report-full-show-472021.html
www.youtube.com/watch?v=TnpCMgtDPgk&list=PLF83B8D8C87426E44
153news.net/watch_video.php?v=S31SYA9UB742
banned.video/watch?id=60b119d8e246c458c8e2cc5b
www.youtube.com/watch?v=qt7Leydpdt8
www.banned.video/watch?id=5f6ad46762536708d39fd058
# other sources
www.youtube.com/user/theghettogospelteam
planetlockdownfilm.com/full-interviews/
www.oraclefilms.com/
banned.video/channel/greg-reese
halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/they-ve-killed-god-i-can-t-feel-god-my-soul-is-dead-astrazeneca-halts-covid-19-vaccine-trials-after-second-volunteer-develops-neurological-problems
banned.video/watch?id=609b6ff92cb3de234448ea8f
www.modernatx.com/patents
rumble.com/vftpdz-dr.-harvey-risch-60-of-new-covid-patients-have-been-vaccinated.html
www.youtube.com/watch?v=fhOx5PzEUzQ
www.bitchute.com/video/cqLd8N08U4xN/
www.youtube.com/watch?v=_3y6Ob_Rrsw
planetlockdownfilm.com/full-interviews/
www.oraclefilms.com/
www.youtube.com/watch?v=a7RozRwuNzs
rumble.com/vh5l59-texas-senate-hearing-covid-vaccines-did-have-animal-trials-all-were-halted-.html
www.youtube.com/watch?v=H4OXkoT81Jw
# whistleblowers, doctors & other sources
Ronald Bernard (murdered)
Brandy Vaughan (murdered), https://learntherisk.org/
Anneke Lukas
Ted Gunderson
Robert Steele
Jeff C (murdered)
Kary Mullis (murdered)
Phil Schneider (tortured and murdered)
Leo Zagami (former Illuminati)
Brandon Searle (prophet?)
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Dr. Igor Shepherd
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
Dr. Dolores Cahill
Dr. Carrie Madej
Dr. Judy Mikovits
Dr. Andrew Kaufman
Dr. Simone Gold, https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/media/video/
Dr. Margareta Griesz-Brisson
Dr. Andrew Wakefield
Dr. Lee Merritt
Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi
Dr. Rashid Buttar
Dr. Larry Palevsky
Dr. Christiane Northup
Dr. Pierre Gilbert (warned of vaccine zombies ~1995)
Dr. Byram Bridle
Dr. Christiane Northrup
Dr. Lawrence Palevsky
Dr. Tom Cowan
Dr. David Rasnick
Dr. Ryan Cole
Dr. Pierre Kory
Revelations of Jesus Christ
Dumitu Duduman
Spiro Skouras
Rob Skiba
Kate Shemirani
Douglas Hamp
Shaking My Head Productions
Founded Earth Brothers
LA Mazur
Steve Quayle
Tim Alberino
Tom Horn
The Master's Voice
Chuck Missler
Sheila Zilinsky
Russ Dizdar
Pamela Schuffer
Vincent Rhodes
In Plain Sight
Nephtali1981
RISE
Watchman of the Harvest
The Messianic LAMB Network
James Perloff
William Guy Carr (Canadian Intelligence)
Omega Man Radio
Pat Holliday
Greg Reese
Catherine Austin Fitts
Mary Holland
Whitney Webb
Altiyan Childs
# good websites
revelationsofjesuschrist.com/
z3news.com/
vaxxter.com/
truth11.com/
vaccinedeaths.com/
healthimpactnews.com/
naturalnews.com/
learntherisk.org/
vaxpain.us/
the-masters-voice.com
godshealer7.com/
www.corvelva.it/en/
www.technoc
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