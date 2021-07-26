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SCET-47, Evil Unleashed - The Restrainer Removed, Aliens are HERE! f/Lt COL SC & Professor Truth
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715 views • July 26, 2021
In this classic SCET episode from 2015 - Col SC predicted (or was told) exactly when the demons and Fallen ones would be set free from their underground abodes... SC was told and predicted that would begin in 2018 and come to a Tribulation initiation in 2021... I think we all would agree that starting in 2021 - Evil has been unleashed in our world!
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