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Welcome To Proverbs Club.Good And Evil Speech.
Proverbs 13:2 (NIV).
2 From the fruit of their lips people enjoy good things,
but the unfaithful have an appetite for violence.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Although beneficial speech is rewarded,
the ungodly prefer to speak for violence.
https://pc1.tiny.us/2p9byxhf
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