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US Hypersonic missile test a Success!! Russia Deploys Space Shield Defense System Prometheus! Monkey Pox Now in Italy and Sweden!!!
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105 views • May 20, 2022
Eglin Air Force Base Announces successful hypersonic ARRW!! US preparing to deploy Advanced Anti Ship Missiles to Ukraine(Harpoons), Russia deploys SDS system to protect against ICBM'S!! Monkey pox updates, Senate passes 40 billion in Ukraine Aid! also other important news of the day!
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