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THE FLUORIDE MYTH
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553 views • March 01, 2020
LIVING IN A WORLD THICK WITH LIES AND LIARS... THE FLUORIDE MYTH
Fluoride is added to public water supplies at an average concentration of about 1 part per million (1 ppm) or 1 milligram per liter, or slightly below. Naturally occurring fluoride concentrations in surface waters depend on location but are generally low and usually do not exceed 0.3 ppm. The Crystal Geyser report (http://www.crystalgeyserplease.com/docs/ASW_Bottled_Water_Report_Olancha.pdf) on their locally sold product indicates fluoride content levels at 0.68 – 0.82 parts per million or nearly the same level as fluoride treated municipal water supplies. These are toxic levels for human consumption...
Fluoride is added to public water supplies at an average concentration of about 1 part per million (1 ppm) or 1 milligram per liter, or slightly below. Naturally occurring fluoride concentrations in surface waters depend on location but are generally low and usually do not exceed 0.3 ppm. The Crystal Geyser report (http://www.crystalgeyserplease.com/docs/ASW_Bottled_Water_Report_Olancha.pdf) on their locally sold product indicates fluoride content levels at 0.68 – 0.82 parts per million or nearly the same level as fluoride treated municipal water supplies. These are toxic levels for human consumption...
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