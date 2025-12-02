Witkoff and Kushner have already met in Moscow with Kremlin special envoy Dmitriev.

In about half an hour, the Americans are set to begin talks with Putin.

Video from several hours ago.

❗️Witkoff and Kushner will travel to one of the European countries after talks with Putin, where they have planned a meeting with Zelensky — Axios

Netanyahu says Israel is in a position to reach an understanding with Syria — if Damascus accepts the core terms.

According to him, Syria must create a demilitarized belt stretching from the capital all the way to the buffer zone around Mount Hermon.

The Israeli war criminal-in-chief openly admits they are holding parts of southern Syria “to ensure the security of Israeli citizens,” signaling Tel Aviv has no intention of giving up its military leverage on the ground.

BREAKING: Former EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini detained on fraud charges

AFP reports that Federica Mogherini, who served as the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs from 2014 to 2019 has been detained on suspicion of fraud.

Kaja Kallas Under Growing Pressure as Belgian Police Raid EU Diplomatic Offices

New reporting from Euractiv says Belgian police have carried out searches at the headquarters of the EU’s diplomatic service, now led by former Estonian PM Kaja Kallas.

The operation reportedly extends to the College of Europe in Bruges and several private homes. Investigators have seized documents and detained at least three individuals on suspicion of procurement fraud, corruption, and conflicts of interest involving EU funds.

This is the first major legal cloud to form over the EU’s diplomatic apparatus since Kallas took the helm, and it lands at a moment when Brussels is already under intense scrutiny.

