How Much Global Crop Yield Will Be Lost From the Tonga Eruption (1/2)

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Reports are confirmed of average ash height at 128,000 ft and center plume of the Tonga eruption at 55KM or 180,000 ft, so now we can get a good idea of which countries and which crops are in mid-season that will have reduced production theses next two months. First of two parts focusing on Africa and Australia agriculture losses into 2022.
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