WHY Covid And Climate Ruined Our World: The Full Explanation!
Vigilent Citizen
Published 16 days ago |

MIRRORED

Science Simplified - The Fat Emperor

Published October 21, 2022

https://rumble.com/v1p0yhd-why-covid-and-climate-ruined-our-world-the-full-explanation.html 

Best talk I've ever seen on the history of WEF, Rockefeller, and all the institutions which have corrupted our world. This one needs to be shared with maximum prejudice , as it fully explains Covid19, the Climate Change Agenda, and so much more. A catastrophic loss of our freedoms will occur unless the people understand what is happening, and WHY.


Keywords
freedomciahistorynew world orderrockefellerhenry kissingersecret societieswefcovid19klaus schwabthe climate change agenda

