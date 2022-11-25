In Episode 81 we discuss the subject of the grace of God. In the Bible we find example after example of this, but we can also become confused with some of the verses dealing with works. Throughout the ages it has been a struggle to find harmony between grace and works. We take a look at the book by John Bunyan, "Grace Abounding To The Chief Of Sinners", to see if we can get a clearer picture of the grace of God.

