New WA State Law 'Legalizes Government Child Abduction'

Sharon Hanek and the host of ‘An Informed Life Radio,’ Bernadette Pajer, discuss grassroots referendum and efforts being pursued to repeal Washington state legislation. This law permits runaway minor children to be kept from their parents under certain healthcare situations, including reproductive services and gender-affirming care. Hear the details in this episode!

