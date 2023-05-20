Create New Account
New WA State Law 'Legalizes Government Child Abduction'
What is happening
Published Yesterday
childrenshealthdefense
Streamed on: May 19, 6:05 pm EDT

Sharon Hanek and the host of ‘An Informed Life Radio,’ Bernadette Pajer, discuss grassroots referendum and efforts being pursued to repeal Washington state legislation. This law permits runaway minor children to be kept from their parents under certain healthcare situations, including reproductive services and gender-affirming care. Hear the details in this episode!

Watch FULL EPISODES of ‘An Informed Life Radio’ With Bernadette Pajer on CHD.TV  Live Every Friday — 3:00pm PT | 6:00pm ET
➡️ https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows/an-informed-life-radio

