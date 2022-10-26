Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
PRE-EMPTIVE ELECTION DENYING: HILLARY CLINTON SEES VAST RIGHT-WING CONSPIRACY TO STEAL 2024 ELECTION
24 views
channel image
Self-Government
Published a month ago |

 https://www.trunews.com/stream/pre-emptive-election-denying-hillary-clinton-sees-vast-right-wing-conspiracy-to-steal-2024-election

OCT 25

Hillary Clinton is celebrating Halloween early this year. The failed presidential candidate posted a video to Twitter that tries to scare Democrats into voting for the party’s leftwing extremist candidates in America’s midterm elections in November. Early voting has started in many U.S. states. In the video produced by Crush The Coup, Mrs. Clinton warns that Republicans have a plan to steal the 2024 presidential election. Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 10/25/22.

Keywords
trunewsbillionaire ray dalio said the us economy faced a perfect stormmorganchase ceo jamie dimon has also issued dire warnings about an impending financial storm

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket