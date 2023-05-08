Desantis Israel Foreign Control Grand Theft World Podcast 130 4-30-23

Desantis Israel Foreign Control Grand Theft World Podcast 130 4-30-23Grand Theft Worldhttps://rumble.com/v2m0q3q-authoritarian-global-lockdown-source-documents-reveal-sinister-plans.html
Richard and Tony present a compelling case that Anthony Fauci is nothing more than a cog in a well-oiled machine designed to bring about The Great Reset. With a plethora of documentary evidence at their disposal, they expose this plan that has been years in the making. The recent pandemic was just the opening the WEF needed for Anthony Fauci to play his part in advancing the scheme.
