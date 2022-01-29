24 hours before the greatest shit show the world has ever seen - Police blocking the CONVOY

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
On our way back from the HILL, we noticed the police were setting up roadblocks as the convoy began arriving.
The WORLD is depending on CANADA to take down this Dictator.
THIS MUST NOT FAIL!
Mirrored - wil paranormal