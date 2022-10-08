[Nov 14, 2012] Life and Death is in the Blood (8.3K views on YouTube) [cptmang]

It's never a good feeling when you find out you have cancer or that your blood is literally infested with fungus, bacteria, cell-eating amoebas and parasites. Needless to say, I was quite depressed when I first saw my blood sample. But after just 7 weeks worth of holistic treatment (14 sessions total), my blood looked fantastic!





What was my treatment? I did 14 sessions of Rife, ionic foot baths and ozone sauna therapy. I went to the House of Giliad healing center in Plano, TX and saw Dr. Stephen Duncan: http://www.holisticbodyworker.com/dallas-holistic-healer/





https://testingtheglobe.com

https://www.virtualhousechurch.com

https://ephraimawakening.com





https://robschannel.com/support

https://babylonrisingbooks.com

https://seedtheseries.com





