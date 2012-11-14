[Nov 14, 2012] Life and Death is in the Blood (8.3K views on YouTube) [cptmang]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It's never a good feeling when you find out you have cancer or that your blood is literally infested with fungus, bacteria, cell-eating amoebas and parasites. Needless to say, I was quite depressed when I first saw my blood sample. But after just 7 weeks worth of holistic treatment (14 sessions total), my blood looked fantastic!
What was my treatment? I did 14 sessions of Rife, ionic foot baths and ozone sauna therapy. I went to the House of Giliad healing center in Plano, TX and saw Dr. Stephen Duncan: http://www.holisticbodyworker.com/dallas-holistic-healer/
https://testingtheglobe.com
https://www.virtualhousechurch.com
https://ephraimawakening.com
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy