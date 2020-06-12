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Friday June 12th 2020 3HrsVideoRadioShows_FiringLineWellness_News_AtoZNutriMeds_TRUMPSeattleTerrors!
NutriMedical Report
NutriMedical Report
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I am Dr Bill Deagle MD AAEM ACAM A4M, Life Extension Integrative Medical Doctor, of NutriMedical.com. I have current antiaging and disease natural recovery technologies. Our NutriMeds supplements and disease illimation technologies are unique. FREE Starter email and callback protocols of NutriMeds are provided. Telemedicine consults and training for health professionals and public are availabe with Video Recorded interviews. Labs from US Ceritified and Oversea Labs can be performed Worldwide, and review of Medicolegal, Stem Cell Regenerative and Extensive Networked Medical Consults can be performed Worldwide. eMail [email protected] or call NutriMedical.com Orders line 888-212-8871.

I discuss in Hours 2 and 3 of M-F Radio Shows on CRNTalk.com CRN6 LA, insider and classified sources. I have had prior Above Top Secret US Government Classified Clearance, US Space Commmand, US Missile Command, CRAY Virtual World Array at Schriver AFB and many other US Above Top Secret Projects.

We discuss conservative geopolitical, above top secret, and world events with top scientists, geopolitical analysts, and solution providers for all the challenges facing America and all the nations of mankind.
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