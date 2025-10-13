'NOT our intention, NOT our plan' to have troops on ground in Gaza or Israel - JD Vance

'NOT our intention, NOT our plan' to have troops on ground in Gaza or Israel

Vance clarifies: US already has troops at CENTCOM who’ll monitor ceasefire

Reveals states like Indonesia offering to send peacekeepers into Gaza.

"We’re not planning to put boots on the ground...What we already have is a US Central Command - we already have people in that region of the world. They’re going to monitor the terms of the ceasefire. They’re going to monitor to ensure that the humanitarian aid is flowing”, Vance told NBC.

Video from yesterday, Oct 12th