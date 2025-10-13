'NOT our intention, NOT our plan' to have troops on ground in Gaza or Israel - JD Vance

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
'NOT our intention, NOT our plan' to have troops on ground in Gaza or Israel
Vance clarifies: US already has troops at CENTCOM who’ll monitor ceasefire
Reveals states like Indonesia offering to send peacekeepers into Gaza.
"We’re not planning to put boots on the ground...What we already have is a US Central Command - we already have people in that region of the world. They’re going to monitor the terms of the ceasefire. They’re going to monitor to ensure that the humanitarian aid is flowing”, Vance told NBC.
Oct 12th