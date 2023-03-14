Homelessness in San Francisco | Mary Theroux (TPC #1,138)

Doc: https://www.beyondhomeless.org/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email





Mary Theroux, is director of the documentary Beyond Homeless: Finding Hope. Mary is the Chairman and Chief Executive of the Independent Institute.

A new film directed and narrated by CA conservative think-tank Independent Institute's Chairman and CEO Mary Theroux highlights San Francisco's homeless issue and compares it to a system that is working in San Antonio, TX called Haven for Hope. Haven for Hope is a public/private initiative on a large campus which provides housing, treatment, life skills and much more (Mary's keyword for this is transformational services.) Haven for Hope is sort of a one-stop-shop that has proven results, taking people off the streets of downtown San Antonio. Mary would eventually like to start such a campus in the Bay Area, as she thinks this model can work here in Northern California.





