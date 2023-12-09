EPOCH TV | Xi Jinping’s Recent Charm Offensive on Businesses Has Failed

EPOCH TV: Crossroads with Joshua Philipp | Xi Jinping’s Recent Charm Offensive on Businesses Has Failed





Xi Jinping, the leader of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), recently traveled to the United States where he attempted to lure business back into China. It appears, however, that the charm offensive has failed.





China is facing a credit crash, its manufacturing and real estate economies are crumbling, and investors are deeming China too risky to put their money in.





This could have serious implications for the CCP, especially as Xi is allegedly debating bringing back lockdown policies. In this episode of Crossroads, we’ll discuss these topics and others, and answer questions from the audience.









