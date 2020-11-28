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Gallileo was wrong. The Church was right
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40 views • November 28, 2020
Video showing information that supports the Bible that the Sun and stars go around the Earth and not the Earth going around the Sun. Science does political bias but their own information proves the Earth is the center of the universe.
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