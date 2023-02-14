Create New Account
Digital currency is encountering suppression by the U.S. and the U.S. will pay the price for this unwise move
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 15 hours ago
https://gettr.com/post/p288em10664

2023.02.13 Digital currency is encountering suppression by the U.S. and the U.S. will pay the price for this unwise move. E-CNY in communist China is just one of the ruling tools for this totalitarian regime.

数字货币面临美国打压，美国也将为此付出代价。中共国的数字化人民币就是集权国家统治的工具之一。


