Doubling Down On Vax Democide

NZ Whistleblower & Philippine Government Push For Justice
* Two years ago, Michael Yeadon and Craig Pardecouper showed how certain batches of ’rona vaxxes were deadly while others were not.
* Red states in America were sent more deadly batches than blue states.
* The masses were not able to face these facts, so many accepted the lies of the MSM.
* The CDC's own data support these findings.
* The uncomfortable truth: our governments and medical professionals are murdering us.
* Last week, the scientist entrusted with New Zealand’s vax program went public with data that vindicates this as well.
* A member of UK’s parliament brought this up in session, but was dismissed.
* In the Philippines, the government has launched an investigation into vax deaths.
Reese Reports | 6 December 2023
