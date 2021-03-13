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Bill Gates Briefs CIA About Vaccinating Fanatical People
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282 views • March 13, 2021
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Copyright Disclaimer under Section 107 of the copyright act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favour of fair use.
If you are the owner of any copyrighted material and believe the use of any such material does not constitute "fair use", please contact us, so we can make proper corrections, and ultimately, take it off the post, if proven necessary.
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