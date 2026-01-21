The Mental Health Cost of Modern Life, an interview with Dr.Roger McFillin & Tracy Thurman

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Stay informed on current events, visit www.naturalnews.com
Even mental health professionals aren’t immune to the system’s flaws. This segment reveals the hidden toll modern life takes—not just on patients, but on families, counselors, and children. It raises tough questions about what we’re normalizing.
Watch and reflect.
#ModernLife #MentalHealthCrisis #FamilyImpact #Wellbeing #WatchFullInterview
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport