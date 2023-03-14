"THE NASCENT RISE OF 'COIN'": CENTRAL BANK DIGITAL CURRENCY IS COMING

#MONEY #USA #FINANCE

Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).





Today's word: Yah says NEW LAWS ARE COMING AND A NEW CURRENCY. Cash will be killed in America to make way for the digital currency of the Beast, an online wallet tied to every conceivable aspect of life. Property will be confiscated as people flee to protect their movable wealth [gold, silver, etc]- but the U.S. govt will declare financial war on its own citizens and take everything they leave behind. MANY WILL FALL THROUGH THE CRACKS, they don't know Jesus and they have no faith in reserve for the end times. This is The Master's Voice, hear the words of the Lord.





Finally, my brethren, be strong in the Lord and in the power of His might. Put on the whole armor of God, that you may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil. For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against PRINCIPALITIES, AGAINST POWERS, AGAINST THE RULERS OF DARKNESS OF THIS AGE, AGAINST SPIRITUAL HOSTS OF WICKEDNESS IN THE HEAVENLY PLACES. Therefore take up the whole armor of God, that you may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand. [Eph. 6:10- 13]





