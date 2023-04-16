Create New Account
Ukraine bioweapons labs back in business
Jimmy Dore, April 15, 2023


Remember the biolabs in Ukraine that the U.S. Goverment and a whole bunch of media fact checkers said didn’t exist until Marco Rubio asked Victoria Nuland about them and she basically confirmed that yes, Ukraine does have biological labs? Well, according to Russia, those bioweapons labs are back in operation, even if they never existed.


Jimmy and Americans’ Comedian Kurt Metzger discuss whether Anthony Fauci is making money off of these labs as well.


Jimmy Dore

https://www.jimmydore.com/

