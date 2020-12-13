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2021: Empty Shelves - Shortages in Sight - Soybeans Explained
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63 views • December 13, 2020
Ice Age Farmer - 12 Dec 2020
As Brazil's drought continues, the USDA has further marked down soybean stocks, and China continues to buy everything in sight. Love or hate them, soybeans permeate our food supply, and a shortage of them, coupled with canned & frozen food shortages "due to COVID" sets the stage for empty shelves -- just what the UN, WEF & Rockefeller ilk want to make the case for a Great Reset of Food, and leverage to force people to acquiesce to their agenda. Christian breaks down why soybeans may be the keystone that triggers an avalanche of food shortages we've been promised. This is not a "good, lol soyboys" situation.
As Brazil's drought continues, the USDA has further marked down soybean stocks, and China continues to buy everything in sight. Love or hate them, soybeans permeate our food supply, and a shortage of them, coupled with canned & frozen food shortages "due to COVID" sets the stage for empty shelves -- just what the UN, WEF & Rockefeller ilk want to make the case for a Great Reset of Food, and leverage to force people to acquiesce to their agenda. Christian breaks down why soybeans may be the keystone that triggers an avalanche of food shortages we've been promised. This is not a "good, lol soyboys" situation.
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