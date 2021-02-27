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Don't Let Them Manipulate You!
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2 views • February 27, 2021
Brothers and sisters, don’t be coerced, manipulated or made to feel guilty by the system of this world. Don’t feel pressured into doing something that goes against your belief and instinct. It is emotional blackmail. It is abuse. Don’t bow to the system and God will gloriously lift you up in the day of trouble.
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