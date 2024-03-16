Create New Account
IN THE FLESH AND IN THE SPIRIT
Joh 3:16  For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life. 
Joh 14:16  And I will pray the Father, and he shall give you another Comforter, that he may abide with you for ever; 

Keywords
christspiritonecomforteranothersongiftflesh

