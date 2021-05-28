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This World is Sick & Twisted: Famous Clothes Designer and the Pedo Symbols (Reloaded) [28.05.2021]
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34 views • May 28, 2021
'I got some of this from Epic Sellouts a long time ago before his channel was removed.'
Comment:
David Said - 2 hours ago (edited)
I have no words. Pray for relief even just a moment of relief for these child victims. And shame on the you tube censors for diminishing this message, all who try to hide this will be judged by God the Most High!
279 views•May 28, 2021
chuck middleton
5.12K subscribers
https://youtu.be/ezAIK13b6v8
Comment:
David Said - 2 hours ago (edited)
I have no words. Pray for relief even just a moment of relief for these child victims. And shame on the you tube censors for diminishing this message, all who try to hide this will be judged by God the Most High!
279 views•May 28, 2021
chuck middleton
5.12K subscribers
https://youtu.be/ezAIK13b6v8
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