BREAKING: US sends another $500 million in weapons to Ukraine, as Biden announces. US with Ukraine "for as long as it takes."
New US military aid package for Ukraine will include $500m worth of HIMARS, ammunition, anti-tank systems and radars, Reuters reports
Biden announces in Kiev that new aid package will include howitzers, shells and Javelin systems
Biden and Zelenskyy talked about long-range weapons during the surprise visit to Ukraine.

