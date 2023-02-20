BREAKING: US sends another $500 million in weapons to Ukraine, as Biden announces. US with Ukraine "for as long as it takes."

Follow us on Rumble for the Full video👇
New US military aid package for Ukraine will include $500m worth of HIMARS, ammunition, anti-tank systems and radars, Reuters reports
Biden announces in Kiev that new aid package will include howitzers, shells and Javelin systems
Biden and Zelenskyy talked about long-range weapons during the surprise visit to Ukraine.
