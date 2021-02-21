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Make America Straight Again (MASA) Conference
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30 views • February 21, 2021
Pastor Roger Jimenez preached the FIRST Sermon of the "Make America Straight Again" Conference. This is the "Reprobate Doctrine" which used to be preached in Churches only a FEW decades ago. Today, Pastors are AFRAID to preach this Doctrine for FEAR of losing their Congregations. What do you think?
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