Melbourne Freedom Rally 20 September 2025 - part 3

Part 3 of three parts, this part covering drumbeat and the last speech. The various topics between the videos, all covering alerts concerning government and corporate corruption, overlap and at the same time offer new angles and perspectives. We continue to speak out to help wake up any who are willing to listen and chat with us.