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3/18/2021 Miles Guo: The Chinese Communist Party’s Sophistry is Extremely Shameless!
The CCP has always been using sophistry to “argue” and now it’s falsely claiming it is the Whistleblowers’ Movement and the New Federal State of China who made them have no courage to admit the so-called truth, i.e., the CCP Virus was “leaked” unintentionally; Lihong (Sara) Wei is a bad role model for those opportunities who want to take advantage of the rule of law and the religion, where if you hate your child, you shall follow her style