The FBI plants child porn in computers and uses it to blackmail people

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jim Crenshaw
August 22, 2022
I have known they and other government agencies were doing this for some time. It is especially scary for anyone fighting them that has a child. Not only could they throw you in jail, they could take your children and traffic them.
The governments evil knows no bounds. After all they are murdering millions, whats a little child porn on a computer to put someone away?
Source: RenaudBe: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t2bODjkh04Pz/
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/Wu96QBHAen8y/
==============================