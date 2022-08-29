The FBI plants child porn in computers and uses it to blackmail people

Jim Crenshaw





August 22, 2022





I have known they and other government agencies were doing this for some time. It is especially scary for anyone fighting them that has a child. Not only could they throw you in jail, they could take your children and traffic them.





The governments evil knows no bounds. After all they are murdering millions, whats a little child porn on a computer to put someone away?

Source: RenaudBe: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t2bODjkh04Pz/





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/Wu96QBHAen8y/

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