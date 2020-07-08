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Police Find Torture Chambers In Netherlands
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51 views • July 08, 2020
A Franco-Dutch police operation to crack the EncroChat encrypted text app led authorities to seven shipping containers outfitted as grisly torture chambers and cells near the Belgian border.
LINK: https://www.rt.com/news/494094-dutch-torture-chambers-kidnapping-raid/
This story and so much more of what the MSM may forget to tell you about can be found on my Minds.com channel.
My Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/MontanaMama/
My Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/montanamama/
Curator's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/curator_daddy/
Curator's Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/curator_daddy/
SirHueWhite's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/sirhuewhite/
Sir's Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/noticemore/
The Garbage Man's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/TheGarbageMan/
Nothing To See Here's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/NothingToSeeHere/
Nothing To See Here's Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nothing_to_see_here/
LINK: https://www.rt.com/news/494094-dutch-torture-chambers-kidnapping-raid/
This story and so much more of what the MSM may forget to tell you about can be found on my Minds.com channel.
My Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/MontanaMama/
My Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/montanamama/
Curator's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/curator_daddy/
Curator's Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/curator_daddy/
SirHueWhite's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/sirhuewhite/
Sir's Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/noticemore/
The Garbage Man's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/TheGarbageMan/
Nothing To See Here's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/NothingToSeeHere/
Nothing To See Here's Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nothing_to_see_here/
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