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ALEX JONES [1 of 4] Wednesday 5/20/26 • MASSIE WAS ROBBED! AIPAC BRAGS “WE TOOK HIM OUT!” • Alex Jones Network
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EVIDENCE MOUNTS THAT MASSIE WAS ROBBED! AIPAC BRAGS “WE TOOK HIM OUT!” FOR THE 36TH TIME, TRUMP SAYS IRAN WAR SOON “OVER” & GAS PRICES WILL PLUNGE! DEEP STATE HYPING IMMINENT ALIEN INVASION! PLUS, PENTAGON ADMITS 42 AIRCRAFTS SHOT DOWN!

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