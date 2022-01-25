3 Medical Whistleblowers: Neurological Issues Up 1000%, Miscarriages & Cancer Up 300%

24.04.2022 - You haven't been 'vaccinated'. You've been poisoned.Anton321 - an hour agoI do not take Hydroxychloroquine or Ivermectin. You have perfectly useful natural medicine that works a lot better. Vitamin d, iodine, quercetin, quinine, zinc, colloidal silver, C60 with turmeric or black seed oil, cbd, natural steroids and many other powerful natural plant based medicine. All they want to really talk about is pharmaceutical products made with toxic chemicals. They ignore all the natural ways that other people have used 100% natural organics to cure people. Don't get me wrong they have great information in this meeting but all they really talk about is pharmaceuticals. Alex jones needs to bring on more naturopaths like sherry tenpenny. Also monoclonal antibodies come from cloned cells of aborted cell lines. They don't tell you that. I do not trust any doctor for medicinal treatment. I only talk to naturopaths and nutritionist--Full hearing: MSM Blackout Of Medical Doctors Pandemic Response Roundtable Is A Crime Against Humanity97,567 views · Jan 25, 2022Bill Gates Is EVILSenator Ron Johnson is the only member of Congress that cares about the truth that's being hidden by the Main Stream Media when it comes to the COVID plandemic. OAN, Rumble and Infowars will be one of the few places you can watch the COVID-19 A Second Opinion roundtable symposium in its entirety. Please put time codes for important sections in the comments.Tim Truth - 19869 subscribers