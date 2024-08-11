This Is An Act of DESPERATION! Ukrainian Army Began Using Chemical Weapons in KURSK!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
For the 7th day in a row, the Russian armed forces have been fighting hard against the units of the Ukrainian Army that invaded the territory of Russia. The grouping of Russian troops under the designation 'SEVER' and fresh reserves of the Russian Army quite effectively cope with the task. As of August 12, 2024, Russian troops managed to stop the offensive of the Ukrainian Army in the Kursk region and also forced the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to begin retreating in several areas................................................
******************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/