IS BAYER HEADED TOWARDS BANKRUPTCY? | The HighWire with Del Bigtree

The HighWire with Del Bigtree | IS BAYER HEADED TOWARDS BANKRUPTCY?
With its largest legal loss yet at $2.25B, Bayer is now forced to look at some hard decisions for its tanking future as its Monsanto buyout continues to be the worst corporate takeover decision of the century.
#Bayer #Monsanto #Glyphosate #RoundUp
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.