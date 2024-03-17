Create New Account
IS BAYER HEADED TOWARDS BANKRUPTCY? | The HighWire with Del Bigtree
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday

The HighWire with Del Bigtree  |  IS BAYER HEADED TOWARDS BANKRUPTCY?  


With its largest legal loss yet at $2.25B, Bayer is now forced to look at some hard decisions for its tanking future as its Monsanto buyout continues to be the worst corporate takeover decision of the century.


#Bayer #Monsanto #Glyphosate #RoundUp


bayerthe highwiredell bigtree

