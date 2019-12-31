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RAW FOOTAGE Strange Skies : Sarasota , Florida MUST SEE AND SHARE
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2033 views • December 31, 2019
Amazing footage of the sky completely changing 3 times in 35 minutes , Please forgive the death angel out;s everywhere it was insane thing to witness. Please upvote and share this content found here is all that I ask . Nothing to purchase . People need to see this now ,
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