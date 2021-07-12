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Nephtali1981: Satan NEVER Sleep's - 2021 & Beyond - Time Is Ticking! [12.07.2021]
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60 views • July 12, 2021
Pinned by Nephtali1981 - 10 hours ago:
Ensure that you and your family are awake.
It's easy to fall asleep.
It's easy to get numb at the issues of this world.
Ensure that you always stay on point, and test all things to the word of God.
Need prayer or anything?
Visit https://tfgministries.com and join our community!
5,673 views Jul 12, 2021
Nephtali1981
124K subscribers
https://youtu.be/uGFQv2_kwF4
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6d8gdVmOgimP9453Ee9miQ
Ensure that you and your family are awake.
It's easy to fall asleep.
It's easy to get numb at the issues of this world.
Ensure that you always stay on point, and test all things to the word of God.
Need prayer or anything?
Visit https://tfgministries.com and join our community!
5,673 views Jul 12, 2021
Nephtali1981
124K subscribers
https://youtu.be/uGFQv2_kwF4
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6d8gdVmOgimP9453Ee9miQ
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