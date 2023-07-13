Ben Bergquam - Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News
Former US Army base in Panamá transformed into leftist NGO hub, housing many of the organizations that are aiding the invasion of America! The United Nations, OIM and the rest of these leftist NGOs need to be defunded and investigated for their role in the largest human trafficking operation in history!
“Law & Border” only on Real America’s Voice News
@RealAmVoice
https://twitter.com/BenBergquam/status/1645633780282019840?s=20
