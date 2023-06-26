Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Truth About Contagion, Viruses & MORE! | Maryam Henein & Dr. Andrew Kaufman
channel image
What is happening
8879 Subscribers
Shop now
78 views
Published Monday

Truth Lives Here


FULL VIDEO! Is contagion a real thing? Get ready as Dr. Kaufman and I discuss various topics from vaccines to viruses to the truth about how "contagious" sickness really is, and more!

Follow Dr. Kaufman on Twitter: @AndrewKaufmanMD

Maryam Henein is an investigative journalist, and founder, and editor-in-chief of the health magazine and marketplace HoneyColony. She is also a functional medicine consultant/coach, and the director of the award-winning documentary film Vanishing of the Bees, narrated by Elliot Page. Follow her on Twitter: @maryamhenein. Email her: [email protected]

Visit: maryamhenein.com & thehivewisdom.com
Premium Content (e-books and more): https://maryamhenein.com/premium-content/
Premium Interviews: https://rokfin.com/truthliveshere
Weekly Shows TruthLivesHere Podcast: https://rumble.com/c/MaryamHenein
Show Your Support: https://www.givesendgo.com/MaryamHenein

Show less

Keywords
virusespoliocontagionmaryam heneindr andrew kaufmancontagious virusesanti-dipresantplandemidcovid19virustruth lives here

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket