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Tesla Died Penniless. His Revenge Is About to Light Up the World
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
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January 7th, 1943. Nikola Tesla dies alone in a New York hotel room. The FBI seizes everything — every blueprint, every notebook, every pattern. Then they make one mistake. They bring in an MIT engineer to examine the documents: Dr. John G. Trump — Donald Trump's uncle.


The Trump family has been guarding Tesla's secrets for 83 years. Free energy. Healing frequencies. Quantum technology. The med beds didn't come from nowhere. Neither did the QFS. They came from Tesla.


His uncle saw the blueprints. His uncle understood the science. His uncle passed on the knowledge. And now his nephew is completing what Tesla started. 91 charges. Two impeachments. Assassination attempts. They all failed.


You cannot stop an 83-year plan. Tesla died penniless and erased. His technology is about to illuminate the world.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

Keywords
nikolateslafreeenergyhealingfrequenciesqfsmedbedsfbiseizuredrjohngtrumptrumpuncleteslasecrets83yearplanteslablueprintscompletedmissionerasedgeniustrumpteslalinkworldillumination
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