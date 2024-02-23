Create New Account
JOAN RIVERS' DAUGHTER BELIEVES THAT THE OBAMAS KILLED HER MOTHER BECAUSE SHE EXPOSED 🍆 BIG MIKE
channel image
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
496 Subscribers
35 views
Published a day ago

Source: https://twitter.com/ShadowofEzra/status/1734037789342106024


Shadow of Ezra - Joan Rivers daughter believes that the Obamas killed her mother because she exposed Michelle Obama as a man.


https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/arts-and-entertainment/wp/2014/12/11/for-the-first-time-melissa-rivers-speaks-publicly-about-her-mother-joan-riverss-death/


https://newsone.com/3050662/joan-rivers-banned-first-lady-michelle-obama-from-attending-her-funeral/


https://www.cbsnews.com/news/joan-rivers-melissa-rivers-received-letter-from-president-obama/


https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/michelle-obama-is-a-man-story-explained-from-joan-rivers-joke-to-tucker-carlson-interview/ar-AA1gltNY


https://www.cbsnews.com/baltimore/news/melissa-rivers-files-lawsuit-in-mother-joan-rivers-death/


https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2015/02/23/last-girl-larchmont

Keywords
big mikemichelle obamajoan riversbathhouse barrytransapocalypseshaved bigfootmelissa rivers

