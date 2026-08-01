The Soldier in Gas Mask

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👻 **What if a military ghost was still watching the night shift?**
A soldier hears footsteps, sees something impossible, and discovers a warning the veterans refuse to explain.
🎧 **Hear the full story through the link in the description.**
https://open.spotify.com/episode/6f7bqHXVv0wAiXYDZk45LN?si=0b5ff4207388477f
#militaryghoststories
#ghoststories
#paranormal
#horrorstories
#scarystories
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