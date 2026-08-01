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The Soldier in Gas Mask
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anissumirah0005
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👻 **What if a military ghost was still watching the night shift?**


A soldier hears footsteps, sees something impossible, and discovers a warning the veterans refuse to explain.


🎧 **Hear the full story through the link in the description.**


https://open.spotify.com/episode/6f7bqHXVv0wAiXYDZk45LN?si=0b5ff4207388477f


#militaryghoststories

#ghoststories

#paranormal

#horrorstories

#scarystories

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chemical warfaregas masksoldier in gas mask
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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