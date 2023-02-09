Did Jesus Go To Hell After The Cross? Your King James Bible Has The Answer-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-FEB 8 2023

On this
episode of 'Rightly Dividing', we pay a visit to our Lord and Saviour
Jesus of Nazareth on the cross, making the payment for your sins, and
then like Jonah descending into the 'heart of the earth' for three days
and three nights. As we do, multiple doctrines are called into action
over two or three different dispensations, and our job will be to string
them all together like a 'workman'. Ironically, the bulk of our
prooftexts on this New Testament event are found in the Old Testament
located in the 'sure word of prophecy' folder. The question of whether
or not Jesus went to Hell after the cross will cover salvation,
justification, eternal security and the mystery of the Godhead, just to
name of few. Tonight's King James Bible study will be meat, strong meat,
and plenty of it. Leave the 'rubber sword' of the NIV, ESV and The
Message behind, pick up that dusty, old archaic Book that's ahead of
tomorrow's headlines, and join us for a wild ride on the NTEB 'Rightly
Dividing' King James Bible Study tonight!
