Did Jesus Go To Hell After The Cross? Your King James Bible Has The Answer-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-FEB 8 2023

On this episode of 'Rightly Dividing', we pay a visit to our Lord and Saviour Jesus of Nazareth on the cross, making the payment for your sins, and then like Jonah descending into the 'heart of the earth' for three days and three nights. As we do, multiple doctrines are called into action over two or three different dispensations, and our job will be to string them all together like a 'workman'. Ironically, the bulk of our prooftexts on this New Testament event are found in the Old Testament located in the 'sure word of prophecy' folder. The question of whether or not Jesus went to Hell after the cross will cover salvation, justification, eternal security and the mystery of the Godhead, just to name of few. Tonight's King James Bible study will be meat, strong meat, and plenty of it. Leave the 'rubber sword' of the NIV, ESV and The Message behind, pick up that dusty, old archaic Book that's ahead of tomorrow's headlines, and join us for a wild ride on the NTEB 'Rightly Dividing' King James Bible Study tonight!

