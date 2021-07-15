Dr. Abdul Kadir Slocum Discusses New Ways of Treating Cancer in Conjunction with Conventional Cancer Treatments

Dr. Abdul Kadir Slocum is a co-founder of Chemothermia, an oncology center in Turkey that combines conventional cancer treatments with “out-of-the-box” therapies to improve cancer treatment outcomes. Dr. Slocum began the clinic in 2010 in Turkey with two partners, Professor Bulent Berkarda, M.D., and Professor Mehmet Salih İyikesici, M.D. to treat cancer patients from around the world.



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What role cellular metabolism has in health.

How diet, hyperthermia, and hyperbaric oxygen therapy maximise the efficacy and reduce the side effects of conventional treatments.

How holistic treatments support the patient undergoing traditional cancer treatments with promising results.



Dr. Slocum has been working with Dr. İyikesici and Dr. Berkarda on the development and application of conventional and unconventional cancer treatments such as oxygen therapy for cancer to support and balance the system. These supportive treatments give the patient more time to fight the disease.



Therapies include metabolically supported chemotherapy, hyperthermia (local and whole body) therapy, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, and the ketogenic diet that all work synergistically with the standard conventional cancer treatments. Integrating the genetic and metabolic approaches with supportive strategies can maximise the efficacy of conventional treatments and reduce their side effects.



Chemothermia claims to have one of the highest success rates in the world with their unique approach on cancer treatment. The clinic publishes their results in leading peer reviewed journals. Patients with stage 3 and stage 4 cancers can be treated at the clinic. Doctors develop personalized protocols for each patient treated at the clinic with promising results.



To learn more visit: chemothermia.com



Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: apple.co/30PvU9C